MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade prosecutors have released video of an alleged hitman counting the cash he received for allegedly murdering a TSA officer. The selfie video shows Javon Carter sitting in a car, counting thousands of dollars in cash, he reportedly received for killing Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021. “A day in the office,” he said during the 35-second video. Jones was shot and killed outside her Coral Bay Cove Apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on May 3, 2021. At the time, police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at Jones and her 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight just steps...

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO