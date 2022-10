“We have a lot of respect for Pitt. We knew that coming in that this was going to be a really physical football game. That is the way Pitt plays. There was physical play up front on the offensive and defensive lines. We knew that was going to be a battle. They have all five starters back on their offensive line coming back. The defensive line is outstanding for them. Their defense has eight senior starters and a lot of them played against us in 2020. A lot of respect for their team and how they play. The stats are probably not going to be pretty in this game. But there were two stats that I thought we’d have to win and this is what we told our team.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO