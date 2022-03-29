ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers scramble to produce new congressional map

By BRIAN WITTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers scrambled to approve a new congressional map Tuesday to comply with a court order, after a judge struck down the first map drawn by Democrats this redistricting cycle late last week.

The Maryland Senate moved quickly to advance a new plan with more compactly drawn districts for the state’s eight U.S. House seats. The Senate voted 30-13 for the map, which was introduced Monday night. That sends the measure to the House, which is expected to pass the bill quickly to comply with a Wednesday deadline set by a judge for a new plan.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Lynne Battaglia struck down the map Friday, calling it “a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

In her order, Battaglia said the map violated the state constitutional requirement that legislative districts consist of adjoining territory and be compact in form, with due regard for natural boundaries and political subdivisions. It also violated the state constitution’s free elections, free speech and equal protection clauses, she said.

Legislative leaders said the ruling amounted to a new standard for the state’s congressional maps. While those standards have applied to the boundaries of the state legislative districts for the 188 seats in the General Assembly in the past, they had not been applied before to the congressional map, they said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a statement Monday that the new map is contingent on the loss of an appeal of the judge’s ruling.

The new map was drawn by staff at the Maryland Department of Legislative Services over the weekend to comply with the judge’s order.

Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George’s County Democrat, said the presiding officers requested the new map in legislation based on the court ruling and after consultation with the attorney general.

“The drafting was based on the guidance given from the court, a desire to keep people, as many as possible, with their current districts or representation, mindful of our desire and requirement to comply with the Voting Rights Act, to maintain compactness, avoid packing and take into consideration Maryland’s unique geography,” Griffith said.

In a map long criticized for sprawling districts drawn to benefit Democrats, Democrats now hold a 7-1 advantage in the state’s U.S. House seats over the GOP. That’s in a state where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Liliana Norkaitis, a high school student in Harford County, was one of three people who testified against the new map at a Tuesday morning bill hearing, after a signup period to testify was less than 12 hours, from 8:30 p.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Although I have not yet completed AP statistics this year, I don’t need to be a certified statistician to know that the federal representation is heavily inflated to be a Democratic majority,” Norkaitis said. “I’m asking for the map to reflect that of our state demographics.”

Critics said the plan approved in a December special session would potentially enable Democrats to go 8-0 by endangering the state’s only Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris.

The initial map added Democrats to Harris’ district by extending the boundaries that include the Eastern Shore to the west across the Chesapeake Bay and into a pocket with more Democratic voters in Anne Arundel County. The revised map approved Tuesday removes that change, restoring GOP strength there.

Overall, the new map makes the districts more compact. The 6th Congressional District in western Maryland, which had been held by a Republican before it was redrawn about a decade ago, would have all of Frederick County in the district.

Still, Republican lawmakers say the map basically preserves the unfairness of the boundaries that have been in effect for the last decade.

Sen. Michael Hough, a Frederick County Republican, said the map is “almost identical to the map I voted against 10 years ago, which was a 7-1 gerrymander.”

“This map, while prettier, is nothing more than lipstick on a pig,” Hough said.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure

A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Western Maryland#Democrats#Ap#The Maryland Senate#U S House#The General Assembly
Channel 3000

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
eenews.net

Battle for N.C. seat could determine Senate control

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance this election year, the race for an open seat in North Carolina is attracting some attention: Republicans there are battling over who has the strongest conservative credentials, while Democrats have settled on a candidate who backs emissions reduction targets and other pro-environment policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to seize the big assets of Russian oligarchs.

Think yachts, art, mansions and more. What happened: With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Congress Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers are continuing to propose countermeasures to Russian aggression, with a bipartisan group offering legislation that would enable the federal government to seize assets of Russian oligarchs valued at over $2 million. "Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

825K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy