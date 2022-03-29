ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa Admits He’s Not ‘Back Together’ With Lisa Bonet After Hanging With Kate Beckinsale

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

The ‘Aquaman’ star called his ex ‘family,’ in a new interview at the Academy Awards. Later that evening, he cozied up to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after-party.

Jason Momoa shut down rumors that he and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet were back together during a red carpet interview with Access at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. Jason, 42, quickly shook his head, when the interviewer Scott Hall said that the actor was his “inspiration” and he was happy to see him and Lisa, 54, working on their relationship, but the Dune star said that wasn’t the case!

Even though Jason admitted that he and Lisa weren’t together, they were definitely still having a great co-parenting relationship regardless. “We’re not back together. We’re family,” he said. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhJeJ_0etC9NVd00
Jason said he and Lisa weren’t back together during an interview at the Academy Awards. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Jason had rolled solo to the 2022 Academy Awards, arriving wearing a sleek black suit, and he had his signature locks slicked back! After the ceremony though, he was spotted hanging out outside of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and he was super sweet, as he lent his suit jacket to Kate Beckinsale, who definitely seemed cold hanging outside the party.

While Jason and Lisa may not be a couple anymore, there was a lot of back-and-forth after the actors announced that they were splitting up with an Instagram message in January. A month after their breakup was announced, a source close to the Dune actor told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’d moved back in with Lisa. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” they said. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Amid the short-lived reunion, the High Fidelity actress was seen wearing her wedding ring. Alas, given Jason’s answer, it seems like the two split up again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMTDY_0etC9NVd00
Lisa and Jason announced that they were splitting after 4 years of marriage in January 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Since the two reconciled, it seems like they’ve split up again, but it’s no surprise that they’re dedicated parents to their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Plus Jason has been a super supportive stepdad to Zoe Kravitz, the daughter that Lisa had with her rockstar ex Lenny Kravitz. Jason attended the New York premiere of Zoe’s superhero smash hit The Batman at the beginning of March with his son and daughter, and said that he and Lisa were “proud” of Zoe. The source close to the family also revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Jason and Lisa didn’t want to steal the spotlight from Zoe, by appearing on the red carpet together. “The event meant so much to Zoe and the last thing that [Lisa and Jason] wanted to do was to upstage her by walking a red carpet together,” they said.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Gives Kate Beckinsale His Jacket As They Cozy Up Outside Vanity Fair Oscars Party

New Hollywood couple? Jason Momoa, who is dealing with marriage issues with Lisa Bonet, was seen getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale after the Oscars. Jason Momoa was such a gentleman to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. The Aquaman star, 42, was pictured lending his suit jacket to Kate, 48, who was seemingly chilly outside of the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. The pair continued to chat it up and seemed to be having a great time together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna Steps Out With Once Estranged Son Rocco, 21, & He Looks Just Like Dad Guy Ritchie

The Material Girl and her handsome son were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed a dinner at the famed Harry’s Bar in London. Bonding time! Madonna looked every inch the proud mama as she was spotted on a rare date with her son Rocco Ritchie. The iconic pop superstar, 63, stepped out with the handsome 21-year-old for a fun night out at the famed Harry’s Bar in London on Friday (March 4), as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Dune
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Reconciliation Rumors, Jason Momoa Opens Up About Separation and Asks For 'Privacy' In New Post With The Kids

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there are definitely some downsides to having this type of notoriety. This is particularly true when it comes to celebrity couples, and the fallout from very public breakups. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going through such an ordeal right now, making headlines for their split. And after reconciliation rumors, Momoa opens up about the separation, and asks for privacy in a new post.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Holds Hands With Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Photos

They grow up so fast! Jennifer’s youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his mom during a sunny day out in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner proved once again she is quite the doting mom! The Oscar nominee, 49, made sure to take some time out of her day to join her son Samuel in a nice stroll outside. The pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 9), as it appeared Jennifer was picking up her 10-year-old boy from school. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Jennifer shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Demi Moore Thanks Ex-Husband Bruce Willis for ‘Our Blended Family’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19. The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Amy Schumer says son Gene, two, will 'most likely have autism' like his dad Chris Fischer: 'Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum'

Amy Schumer shared that she is 'not hoping either way' when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer, two, being diagnosed with autism like his father Chris Fischer. The stand-up comedian, 40, appeared on a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she spoke candidly about her feelings, revealing she 'doesn't have a preference' when it comes to his diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy