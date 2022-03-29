ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Boy dies, woman hospitalized after being pulled from lake

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after he and a 33-year-old woman were pulled from a frigid Lansing-area lake.

Officers and firefighters were called to Lake Lansing about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township police.

The boy and woman were pulled from the lake. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman was being treated Tuesday afternoon at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release their relationship.

A kayak was found in the area of the rescue.

