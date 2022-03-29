Study Claims World’s Best Classic Car Is A Miura

Could this truly be the greatest classic car to ever be produced?

Whether you like high horsepower V12 engines or refined, classy style, we all have opinions on what we believe to be the most significant cars of all time. For us muscle car enthusiasts, we may put the Hellcat, 4th gen Firebird, or Barracuda on the top of the list, but sports car enthusiasts would probably say something like a 'Vette. However, there is one way to determine which cars are the most popular among the general population of car nerds like ourselves. That's called data, specifically search data and social media analytics, which can frequently provide you with a clear picture of people's interests. Today, we will look into a study that claims to have found "the world's greatest classic car" and get to the bottom of what makes the cars on the list awesome. Is this study a failed attempt to legitimize a purely opinionated observation as fact, or does it hold some weight in modern car culture?

According to the study, most searches between 2019 and 2022 went to the Nissan Skyline GTR, which has become a meme because of its immense popularity with the younger crowd. This car was also given the title of most searched on social media and most hashtagged on Instagram, with variations of the car's name being used approximately 1,077,867 times. That's a pretty insane number when you consider that Delorean DMC-12 and Corvette Stingray were way behind on the list with 688,376 and 391,900 hashtags, respectively. Of course, this may lead you to believe that the GTR is at the top of the list of "best cars," but the thing we'd like to focus on is the best classic car.

Google search analytics show that the top of the search list is home to the GTR once again, with second place being given to the Lamborghini Countach and the third position held by the Ferrari F40. The best part of this data set is that the most valuable car in the world, the Ferrari 250 GTO, is in 14th place behind the Pontiac Firebird. Finally, though some other data, including Tik Tok analytics, we have the appreciation statistics, which list the Ferrari F355 at the top. This brings us to what the researchers claim to be the world's best classic car, the Lamborghini Miura. While we certainly agree with the statement, it's difficult to determine how they came to a conclusion. The main factor behind the choice of car was likely the production numbers and just a touch of opinion and its history. Either way, they're probably not wrong.

