Individual prospect successes sell jerseys. System-wide prospect successes sell World Series tickets. Look at last year's Fall Classic. The Braves claimed a title with the help of homegrown talents Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried among others -- to say nothing of the club's best prospect of the last decade, Ronald Acuña Jr., who missed the postseason due to injury. On the other side, the Astros not long ago underwent one of the biggest farm-based rebuilds in recent memory, an effort that brought them key 2021 contributors Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker, to name a few.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO