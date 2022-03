Click here to read the full article. LONDON — L’Occitane Group has acquired a majority stake in the Australian skin care brand Grown Alchemist. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the purchase price was in excess of 50 million Australian dollars, or $37.4 million at current exchange, according to industry sources.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The sale was negotiated by the boutique investment bank Lempriere Wells, which has been working with Grown Alchemist for the past five years, helping the brand to expand internationally. Lempriere Wells is...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO