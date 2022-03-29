Larson to race again at Bristol Dirt Nationals

By Jeff Birchfield jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
1 day ago
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be racing Friday and Saturday in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson, who finished second in both BMS dirt...
This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.
After the twists and turns of COTA, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for its first points race at a short track this season. The Cup Series hits the track for 400 laps Sunday (3:30 pm ET, Fox) at the ¾-mile D-shaped oval as the Next Gen car makes its maiden voyage to Virginia for competition.
The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of a hauler driver on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, a hauler driver for David Gilliland Racing’s ARCA team was killed in a car accident in Texas. The hauler driver was Steven C. Stotts, 54. His death was confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. RULING RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time winner at Richmond Raceway with all three victories coming in the past five trips to the .75-mile track. In 31 career starts at Richmond, Truex has posted eight top-five finishes – including six in a row – and 14 top-10s. Last fall, Truex led 80 laps on the way to victory lane in the Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond.
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
Last year, Jessica Friesen stepped up to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut. The avid dirt racer made his first and only start on the dirt surface at Knoxville Raceway. She finished 26th. Last season, she also attempted to qualify for the Bristol Dirt race earlier in the year but...
BRISTOL — Ty Dillon doesn’t blame anyone forgetting about him being in last year’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Driving for an underfunded team in one of four races, the Lewisville, North Carolina, driver started last in the 39-car field and finished 26th, one lap off the pace.
Burt Myers has long been a staple of Modified racing in the south, having competed at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for many seasons as well as having competed on the former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour and in former iterations of the SMART Modified Tour. Historically, Myers has...
Comments / 0