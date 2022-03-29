ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Larson to race again at Bristol Dirt Nationals

By Jeff Birchfield jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be racing Friday and Saturday in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson, who finished second in both BMS dirt...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Alex Bowman on Ross Chastain’s Final Lap Move to Win Circuit of the Americas: ‘I Would’ve Done the Same S—‘

This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Richmond Raceway

After the twists and turns of COTA, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for its first points race at a short track this season. The Cup Series hits the track for 400 laps Sunday (3:30 pm ET, Fox) at the ¾-mile D-shaped oval as the Next Gen car makes its maiden voyage to Virginia for competition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. RULING RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time winner at Richmond Raceway with all three victories coming in the past five trips to the .75-mile track. In 31 career starts at Richmond, Truex has posted eight top-five finishes – including six in a row – and 14 top-10s. Last fall, Truex led 80 laps on the way to victory lane in the Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
RICHMOND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Larson
Racing News

Jessica Friesen set for NASCAR return

Last year, Jessica Friesen stepped up to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut. The avid dirt racer made his first and only start on the dirt surface at Knoxville Raceway. She finished 26th. Last season, she also attempted to qualify for the Bristol Dirt race earlier in the year but...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dillon glad to have legitimate shot at Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL — Ty Dillon doesn’t blame anyone forgetting about him being in last year’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Driving for an underfunded team in one of four races, the Lewisville, North Carolina, driver started last in the 39-car field and finished 26th, one lap off the pace.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy