Youtuber Dandyworks found a way to bring down the temperature of his extremely hot RTX 3070 Ti. The graphics card's memory temp was running at a very concerning 110°C (230°F), which is on the high side of where you want to be for a workstation. Reaching this kind of heat on some graphics card memory means you'll most likely see some thermal throttling, which brings down performance, and it can't be good for longevity, either.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO