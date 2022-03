It's a late summer's day and you're sweltering, what better way to cool down than to get some ice cream? Although there are many varieties, and the most popular ice cream flavor might surprise you, perhaps you want to enjoy a flavor you haven't tried before, such as one with a bright pink with a hue. If you happen to be in Pennsylvania, there's one ice cream flavor that might do the trick.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO