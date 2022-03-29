ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CNN analysts react to over 7-hour gap in Trump's Jan. 6 phone log

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump’s White House phone records that were given to the House...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Primetimer

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs News#The Washington Post
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CNN

CNN

959K+
Followers
141K+
Post
760M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy