Is the new owner of Macy's former HQ buying Carew Tower?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) plans to expand its Backstage locations across the country this spring. The company will open 37 new store-within-store Backstage locations, beginning April 9 through June. Macy's Backstage store-within-stores, ranging from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space, offers various products, including apparel, toys, housewares, beauty...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - An era in Covington will soon come to an end. Sims Furniture plans to close its store on Madison Avenue by the end of April. It will relocate to Smith Road in Norwood. Sims opened the Covington store in the '70s. General Manager Matt day says...
Macy’s plans to overhaul its website and train some employees to become personal stylists in an attempt to offer more customized shopping. As CNBC reported Tuesday, the retailer wants to give customers more one-on-one attention and an easier online experience as it tries to compete with other retailers in the fashion sector, whether that means rival department store chains, online-only fashion sellers or boutique clothing brands.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Indiana has plenty of amazing restaurants, but according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable, these five restaurants are some of the best. Here's what they are.
There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Four months after plans surfaced for the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall, demolition work is expected to begin soon. The project is proceeding with unusual momentum for something of its scope and potential impact. But as that momentum surges forward, many of the mall’s remaining tenants face an uncertain future, being forced to relocate within a retail environment that’s also taking cues from the developers’ sudden injection of $1 billion into the project.
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Seacrest out… of Beverly Hills. Ryan Seacrest is unloading two properties in Beverly Hills: The morning-show...
In downtown Seattle's commercial core, retail workers have doubled as first responders, doormen have been deployed to keep unwelcome visitors out and some buildings are still sitting empty as employers worry about the safety of workers and customers. Amazon is the latest company to react. It is temporarily moving workers...
