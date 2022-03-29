ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island City Residents to Host Donation Drive For Ukraine Sunday

 1 day ago
(Photos: Ukraine flag by Yehor Milohrodskyi via Unsplash and the Oval by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A group of Long Island City residents is coming together to host a donation drive for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

The event, called Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, will take place Sunday at the oval at Hunters Point South Park and organizers are hoping to load up a truck full of essential supplies. The items will then be sent to Ukrainians who are in the midst of fighting off a Russian invasion.

The war is now into its fifth week of conflict and organizers say Ukrainians who have not fled their country are in urgent need of supplies.

The event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will see a number of tables set up at the waterfront park where residents will be able to donate non-perishable food items, medical supplies, bedding, sanitary items, diapers, baby formula, and other necessities. A number of Ukrainian flags will be flown near the tables.

Residents will also be able to make financial contributions.

Organizers have rented a 14-foot-long U-Haul truck that will be loaded up as the donations come in. At 3 p.m. the truck will be sent to the St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manhattan where the donations will be assembled. The church will then send them to Ukraine.

The event is being organized by a number of local residents who have been donating supplies to various Ukrainian causes since the war broke out. The residents have reached out to local groups such as the LIC Community Action to help coordinate Sunday’s event. LIC Community Action was established in 2020 by Yolanda Tristancho to tackle security issues along the waterfront.

Tristancho said she hopes that residents will come out in force Sunday and support a worthy cause.

“This is a community-based effort and I know how generous this neighborhood can be,” Tristancho said.

Tristancho said that local children will also be provided with pens and paper to write letters of support to the people of Ukraine.

“The letters will help children understand what’s going on in the world and realize how fortunate we are here. And that we should always lend a hand and help others,” Tristancho said.

Residents who cannot make Sunday’s event can still make donations that will be sent to the people of Ukraine.

Organizers have provided QR codes on the Facebook page LIC4Ukraine that links to reputable charities collecting goods throughout New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWEXQ_0etC5tt100

