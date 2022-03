A teenage boy died Tuesday after he was trapped under a piece of farming equipment that weighed upward of 10 tons, a Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company captain said. The 16-year-old Amish boy was headed out to the farm’s fields along the 2900 block of Lower Brush Valley Road when he was run over by a wheel of a horse-drawn manure spreader. He was then trapped between two steel wheels, captain Forrest Rishel said.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO