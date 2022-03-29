ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Volvo CEO: We Need to Better Control Our Software

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo Car AB must take more control of the software it develops and deploys in its vehicles, new CEO Jim Rowan told Bloomberg Tuesday (March 29). Rowan, who took the helm at Volvo last week after the company announced his hiring in January to replace longtime CEO Hakan Samuelsson, added that...

www.pymnts.com

