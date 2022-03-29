ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for our entire area through Wednesday morning commute

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — A wild weather day will have you scratching your head Wednesday, wondering what season it is.

Freezing rain may cause a few slick spots early, and you’ll need short sleeves by the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until noon Wednesday for the threat of a wintry mix.

Light precipitation moves in before sunrise and ends around lunchtime, but some areas could be cold enough for a wintry mix to cause icy spots.

Warmer temperatures quickly return, changing any mix to all rain before ending. A big warmup follows, with high temperatures topping out near 70.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Warm weather sticks around Thursday, but there will also be the threat of storms.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe, so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
