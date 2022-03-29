ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREMIOS VERDES, THE MOST RELEVANT SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL IN THE AMERICAS, ARRIVES IN THE U.S. : City of Miami chosen as organization’s first appearance in U.S.

By Community News Releases
Cover picture for the articlePremios Verdes, the Latin-American based non-profit organization that recognizes, mentors, trains, and rewards more than 500 social and environmental projects throughout Ibero-America, will now make its first appearance in the U.S. from April 20th to the 24th. The organization – which translates in English as “The Green Awards” –...

