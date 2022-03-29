PREMIOS VERDES, THE MOST RELEVANT SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL IN THE AMERICAS, ARRIVES IN THE U.S. : City of Miami chosen as organization’s first appearance in U.S.

After two years of tempered St. Patrick's Day celebrations nationwide, everyone will again be a little bit Irish this March 17. Major cities around the United States are bringing back their St. Patrick's Day celebrations after going quiet amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago kicked things off this past Saturday, March 12, by once again dyeing its eponymous river green and opening the event to onlookers after it was done quietly last year as to not attract crowds.

