Remarkable Women: Kathleen Miller

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kathleen Miller was nominated as a Remarkable Woman for her many different callings, but she said none have been as impactful as the help she’s offered to about 600 young women over the past 15 years with her non-profit Living Grace Homes.

Miller moved with her husband, Monty, and their family to Las Vegas in 1994. She started volunteering with church and community outreach groups to protect women in crisis pregnancies at a time when Las Vegas had the highest teen pregnancy rate in the country,

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Kathleen, what we really need here is a home for pregnant moms,'” she said. “It seemed to be that that was what I was being called to do.”

Eventually, Miller realized the work that had to be done, and opened the organization in 2007.

The non-profit is open to both homeless teens and women aged 14 to 25 who are pregnant or have young kids. Miller helps them get their diploma and eventually employment, moving young women from dependency to empowerment.

“If we can make sure there is a roof over their head, a warm shower, a warm bed, a shoulder to cry on, and I always say, and a pointy toed shoe to give them a kick in the rear to send them back out to finish school and get a job, then their life and their child becomes primary focus,” she said.

She said she hadn’t realized how much trauma these women would have suffered by the time they walked through her doors.

“I don’t think when we opened the doors, I don’t think I anticipated the ways we would impact young mom’s lives,” Miller continued. “Our population is young women who have been abused, neglected, and often times abandoned, and so our role has turned out to be to fill in the missing pieces that they didn’t get when they were children growing up.”

The non-profit received Henderson’s outstanding non-profit of the year designation in 2019 and while Executive Director has been Miller’s title for the past 15 years, her most important role was that of “house parent.”

“They knew me as person who told them when to go to bed, when to get up, when to clean their room, and in the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard from three of them who have stopped by, to let me know how they are doing,” Miller said.

“She does an incredible job, takes girls to appointments, educates them, gives them a chance to turn their lives around, a whole fresh start,” said Roxann Garcia, who nominated Miller.

“My job right now is after 15 years to make sure that this agency, ministry has the stability to continue so that 10 years from now.. people will be saying, ‘Kathleen who?’ but Living Grace will still be here, providing the services, and being a safe haven from life’s storms for young women who need it,” Miller said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.