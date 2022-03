A recommendation to spend $678,278 to replace the mulch at two Hillsboro Elementary playgrounds was approved Monday by the Hillsboro Board of Education. Superintendent Tim Davis said the money for the project comes from COVID-19 relief funds and that the current wood mulch will be replaced by rubberized mulch sometime over the summer. He said the rubber mulch has a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years and provides a more clean environment for students.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO