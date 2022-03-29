Structural engineers start inspecting subway tunnels that run below site of deadly Government Center parking garage collapse
By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
1 day ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - Structural engineers have started the process of inspecting the subway tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA. A crew of engineers gained access to the tunnels overnight and launched a comprehensive assessment...
BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor of the garage doing demolition work, causing a partial collapse of the garage.
“Any building being demolished is a dangerous scene,” Dempsey said. “Probably more dangerous than when they’re putting them up.”
Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was operating a “smaller” crane when the floor came crashing down. There was debris laying on top of the equipment after it fell.
Suffolk County...
BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton.
The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died.
Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below.
Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4.
he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli)
On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death.
“Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said.
Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.
The “People’s Convoy” makes its way around the I-495 Beltway in early March. Interstates around D.C. were at nearly a standstill on Friday afternoon, as police responded to a convoy of truckers headed into the District. The Metropolitan Police Department closed roads throughout the afternoon to try...
Police say a woman was slashed across her face at the Fordham Road subway station just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say she was waiting on the northbound D train platform when she was attacked after a disagreement with a man who was allegedly panhandling inside of the station. The...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Work will get underway soon to renovate Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital's 10th St. parking garage. The efforts aim to improve and upgrade accommodations for patients, visitors and staff. Changes will include power washing, decking and pot hole repairs, as well as new flooring, paint and...
Transit police are looking to identify a suspect in a reported indecent assault and battery on the MBTA. Investigators say the incident occurred on a Blue Line train between Maverick and Bowdoin stations Friday at about 3:55 p.m. The victim is a 17-year-old female. Anyone who recognizes the person is...
I was able to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission about the former Chromium Process site via Zoom. I did detect a slight change in tone, specifically parking from Ruth Parkins and an acknowledgment from John Guedes and Dominick Thomas. But Guedes and Thomas still push ahead with below minimum...
The federal board that will determine whether the Gulf Coast gets its Amtrak route back is closer to reaching a decision. On Friday, the surface transportation board issued an order, detailing questions it wants Amtrak and the freight rail companies to address in its upcoming hearing on April 4.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced that it plans to keep Green Line and Orange Line rail service suspended in the tunnels that travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage, which collapsed last Saturday, pending an inspection of the area's infrastructure. "The T will not resume rail service...
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County firefighters responded to a trash fire that damaged a building in Winter Park on Saturday. Crews were called out for the fire just before noon on Harold Avenue in Winter Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said a trash...
Roundabouts are the preferred intersection improvement for traffic engineers throughout the country because they reduce vehicle conflicts and slow down cars, which together improve overall safety. With five roundabouts recently installed and another 14 planned just in the Cape Region, it’s safe to say Delaware Department of Transportation officials agree....
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the fatal collapse of a Boston parking garage that sent a construction worker plummeting nine stories to his death. Crews were working to demolish the Government Center parking garage when a part of it collapsed on Saturday evening. One person was...
Comments / 0