ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Structural engineers start inspecting subway tunnels that run below site of deadly Government Center parking garage collapse

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Structural engineers have started the process of inspecting the subway tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA. A crew of engineers gained access to the tunnels overnight and launched a comprehensive assessment...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Police ID worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Construction Worker Dies After Part Of Government Center Garage Collapses During Demolition Process

BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor of the garage doing demolition work, causing a partial collapse of the garage. “Any building being demolished is a dangerous scene,” Dempsey said. “Probably more dangerous than when they’re putting them up.” Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was operating a “smaller” crane when the floor came crashing down. There was debris laying on top of the equipment after it fell. Suffolk County...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Peter Monsini Identified As Worker Killed During Collapse At Government Center Parking Garage

BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton. The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died. Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below. Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli) On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death. “Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said. Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Person sought after teen indecently assaulted on MBTA Blue Line

Transit police are looking to identify a suspect in a reported indecent assault and battery on the MBTA. Investigators say the incident occurred on a Blue Line train between Maverick and Bowdoin stations Friday at about 3:55 p.m. The victim is a 17-year-old female. Anyone who recognizes the person is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Tunnels#Parking Garage#Government Center#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Whdh#Mbta#Orange Line#Green Line
WHNT-TV

Gulf Coast Amtrak route update

The federal board that will determine whether the Gulf Coast gets its Amtrak route back is closer to reaching a decision. On Friday, the surface transportation board issued an order, detailing questions it wants Amtrak and the freight rail companies to address in its upcoming hearing on April 4.
TRAFFIC
Cape Gazette

Traffic engineers prefer roundabouts

Roundabouts are the preferred intersection improvement for traffic engineers throughout the country because they reduce vehicle conflicts and slow down cars, which together improve overall safety. With five roundabouts recently installed and another 14 planned just in the Cape Region, it’s safe to say Delaware Department of Transportation officials agree....
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport

Comments / 0

Community Policy