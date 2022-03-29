Works of art have stories that begin when the artist's work ends
By Haben Kelati
Midland Reporter-Telegram
1 day ago
When a painting sparks your interest during a museum visit and you're reading the label about the artist, are you thinking about each person who owned the work before it ended up there? There are people whose job is thinking about this question. This work is known as provenance...
To perfect their craft, artists study the human form. Some also train their views on the interior of the human body. An exhibition at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles features some spectacular takes on human anatomy from the Renaissance to today. "Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy"...
Throughout this month, the Henry Waldinger Memorial Library is showcasing the experimental artwork of New York-based photographer Caroline Bert. The 27-year-old artist is widely known both locally and internationally for her camera-less photography, deploying various techniques such as chemigrams, cyanotypes, lumen printing, collages, sewing, and painting. Bert talked with the...
The New York–based artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña has been selected for Tate Modern's annual Turbine Hall Commission, where an artist presents a large-scale new work in the main entranceway to the London museum. The site-specific work will open in October and run through April 2023.
An acclaimed poet who has authored over 15 collections of poetry, Vicuña is known in the art world for a practice that spans painting, sculpture, and performance and deals with themes of the precarity of life, human fragility, ecology and environmentalism, and social justice, typically showing how all...
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A dark Francis Bacon painting of a screaming pope, said to be the earliest in his series of papal depictions, went on display in London on Tuesday, the first time the artwork has been exhibited publicly. The Dublin-born artist created the canvas, known as "Landscape...
The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries.
The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern.
The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement.
Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens' 17th-century masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady" has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for 14.4 million zlotys, auction...
Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
An artist went viral on TikTok after alleging that Disney plagiarized a sculpture he made and sold it as commemorative merchandise. Andrew Martin — a professional artist who operates on TikTok under the handle @monstercaesarstudios — uploaded several videos to back up his claims. His first video on...
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
NEW BRITAIN – A renowned local artist will have their work featured at City Hall Wednesday in an open reception hosted by the New Britain Commission on the Arts. The reception will celebrate a collection of New Britain centric artwork by Dr. John Fitzsimmons, who has since passed. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, which is on the second floor at City Hall, located at 27 West Main St. The reception is free to the public and there will be no formal program. Attendees are welcomed to light fare and drinks will be served outside of the Mayor’s office.
Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
Featuring Cindy Sherman, Marilyn Minter and many more. Her Clique founder Izabela Depczyk has assembled a list of acclaimed women artists who are auctioning off work in aid of Ukraine. The fundraiser is aptly titled ARTISTS FOR UKRAINE and will feature over 30 works by a group of renowned, female-identifying...
St. Patrick’s Day is a day for celebration, and you may have a taste for an adult beverage. If you are looking to mix up something new, you can get many fresh ideas with “The Illustrated Cocktail”. The cocktail recipe book is done with art, and every...
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The U.K. has barred arts exports to Russia in its sanctions package, the Financial Times reports, but one expert questioned the impact of the move, since many arts businesses have already halted shipments. Speaking of moving art, Bloomberg’s James Tarmy checked in with two brave Ukrainian art dealers, Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko and Katia Vozianova, who have been working to get art out of Kyiv, and hopefully out of harm’s way. Collectors have helped, including a lawyer who has joined the civil defense force. And speaking of collectors, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman reports that American Peter Brant was at...
BERLIN – A local artist raising money to help survivors of domestic violence and farm animals with special needs is exhibiting her work in town next month. The art of Berlin resident Michele Fischer-Paul, also known as CreatrixCT, will be on display at Provision State Coffee, 848 Farmington Ave. this April. The artist will kick off her month-long exhibition with a meet-and-greet event Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Work has begun to fully restore Saltdean Lido in East Sussex. The latest renovation will cost £7.5m, with the money coming from the National Lottery, Historic England, the local council and community fundraisers. The Lido's main pool was reopened in 2017, after the structure was saved from demolition. The...
