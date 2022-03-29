ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Magwood Fire appears to have been accidental, Boulder investigators say

By Mitchell Byars
Colorado Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder fire officials said that foul play is not suspected in the fire that damaged two apartment buildings and displaced two dozen families on Kalmia Avenue...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

