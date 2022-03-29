Gov. Kevin Stitt orders flags be lowered in honor of volunteer firefighter killed in line of duty

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed the “ Save Women's Sports Act."“This bill, the Save Women's Sports Act, to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let's be...

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO