Chuy's Midland wants photos of Midlanders' dogs

A late spring/early summer opening is expected for the Loop 250 location. (Courtesy of Chuy's Restaurant )

Chuy's Midland has sent out a call for photos of Midlanders' dogs.

The restaurant wants to feature local dogs on the dog wall at the new Chuy's opening in June.

Email high-resolution photos (2 MB or larger), name and mailing address to info@lcpublicrelations.com by Wednesday. The restaurant will donate $1 to Permian Basin Animal Advocates and send participants a free appetizer postcard. Chuy's will print the first 150 submitted and hang the photos on the dog wall.