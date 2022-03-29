ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Photo shows Biden's talking points clarifying his apparent call for Putin to be ousted in a regime change

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWVMF_0etC3TLV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f40i3_0etC3TLV00
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House on March 28, 2022.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • A photographer captured Biden's "talking points" for clarifying his apparent call for a Russian regime change.
  • Potential questions from reporters and Biden's answers were printed on a notecard.
  • Biden largely stuck to the "talking points" when speaking to reporters.

President Joe Biden repeated almost verbatim on Monday his written talking points for how to handle questions about his unscripted call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to lose power , according to a photo of a notecard Biden held during his Monday press conference.

Presidents and lawmakers often use notes from their staff or their own extemporaneous thoughts. But every so often a well-placed photographer lifts the veil on private advice. In this case, UPI photographer Oliver Contreras snapped the perfect shot as Biden was speaking while holding the card in his hand. It's not clear who wrote the "talking points," which were typed and printed onto the small card.

"If you weren't advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?" one of the expected questions reads.

Biden's written response, which he largely stuck to when speaking with reporters , was: "I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man."

What he actually told reporters was, "Number one, I'm not walking anything back. The fact of the matter is I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing, and the actions of this man — just — just the brutality of it. Half the children in Ukraine. I had just come from being with those families."

Reporters then repeatedly pressed Biden on his answer. In one of his follow-up responses, Biden may have referred to a possibly classified operation in which US troops are training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland , Politico reported.

Monday marked the latest attempt by the White House to clean up Biden's words from over the weekend. During a speech in Poland, Biden said of Putin "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." An unnamed White House official soon clarified to reporters that Biden was not calling for regime change, a step the US didn't even take during the height of the Cold War. Moscow, which has spread propaganda for years that the US wants such an outcome, seized on the remark.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US does not "have a strategy of regime change in Russia."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8GVY_0etC3TLV00
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters on November 20, 2019.

REUTERS/Erin Scott

Biden's talking points also anticipated a direct question about French President Emmanuel Macron, who appeared to criticize Biden's remarks. Macron, who has tried to facilitate talks between the Ukrainians and Russians,  said on Sunday that in order to achieve a diplomatic end to Russia's war "we can't escalate either in words or actions."

"Macron said he would have ...," the card reads before it is obscured by Biden's hand. "Is this now threatening to splinter unity with NATO allies?"

Biden's suggested response was, "No, NATO has never been more unified."

Photographers also got an occasional glimpse of President Donald Trump's notes. In one such instance, Trump clutched a handwritten note in 2019 that said, "I WANT NOTHING I WANT NOTHING I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO," as questions swirled about his administration's efforts to bully Ukraine into investigating Trump's political rivals. In 2018, Trump was captured holding a note that said "I hear you" when holding a discussion with people affected by the Parkland school shooting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regime Change#Russian#Abc News
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

March 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday called comments by U.S. President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "personal insults" and said Biden's remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness. Biden has labelled Putin a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator" in recent...
POLITICS
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

445K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy