Finding freelance work online: How they work and where to look

By Steve Strauss
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
The quality of the work you can find on Upwork is pretty impressive, with many big clients looking for help with both one-time and long-term projects. USA TODAY

One of the greatest things that has come along for the self-employed in the past few years is the plethora of platforms available that connect freelancers with people looking to hire them.

On sites like Upwork, Freelancer and Fiverr, you can offer and find gigs in an amazing array of categories. Freelancer.com says that their freelancers have done work in a whopping 1,800 different categories.

How these sites work

On most of these sites (exceptions apply, see below), small business, corporations and individuals post work they need done. Independent contractors, "solopreneurs," small businesses and freelancers browse the listings, see the gigs and budgets and then bid on the project. Whatever your specialty – be it making videos, blogging, research, being a virtual assistant, social media marketing, sales, bookkeeping or whatever – these sites offer you an opportunity to find consistent work.

Now the bad news

The bad news is that there is often a race to the bottom in terms of price. Capitalism being what it is and all, and given a global marketplace with competition coming from developing countries, there is intense pressure on many of these sites to bid low to win projects. That said, not everyone wants the cheapest – they want the best – so keep that in mind.

Where to look

Fiverr seems to work best for independent contractors who can crank out a simple product time and again – short whiteboard videos, voiceovers, Photoshopping, etc. USA TODAY

Here then are the top sites from my new book, " Your Small Business Boom ," ranked by reputation, number of gigs available, quality of those gigs and  earning potential. (Note: All of these sites are good, and so this list is not in order of “best to worst.” They all have strengths and different things to offer.)

1. Upwork. I must confess that I am partial to this site because I have had so much success hiring freelancers there. The quality of the work you can find on Upwork is pretty impressive, with many big clients looking for help with both one-time and long-term projects. I found Abby, who does all of my tech work for me, when I was looking for someone for a one-off gig seven years ago. She still works for me today.

2. Freelancer. Upwork and Freelancer are probably the two oldest, largest, freelance online gig sites. My take is that gigs on Upwork seem to be of better quality than those found on Freelancer; that is, they seem to pay better and connect you with better clients, etc. That said, there is a ton of work to be found on this site. The fees paid are similar on both platforms, with a percentage of income generated from the gigs going to the host.

3. Fiverr. Fiverr flips the script. Instead of people listing jobs and freelancers bidding on those jobs, on Fiverr, freelancers do the listing. They list their skills, expertise, offerings and products and buyers search for the gig worker who best fits their need. Fiverr seems to work best for independent contractors who can crank out a simple product time and again – short whiteboard videos, voiceovers, Photoshopping, etc.

As indicated by the name, Fiverr definitely rewards low prices. While originally projects were listed for $5 each (a “fiver”), they definitely pay more now, although $5 projects can still be had. The site says that that their listings range from $5 to $10,000.  Fees paid to Fiverr are uniform – 20% of every sale.

With SolidGigs, you select the types of work you are looking for and then their team does the rest, sending you jobs they think would be a good match. USA TODAY

4. SolidGigs. I like this site a lot and it, too, turns the traditional bid-on-a-gig model upside down. One of the has problems with other freelance sites is that it takes a lot of time and effort to find the right projects to bid on. SolidGigs solves that.

On this site, you select the types of work you are looking for and then the SolidGigs team does the rest. They will regularly (daily, weekly) send you a list of freelance jobs they have found for you (they peruse other sites listing gigs). In exchange, you pay them a flat monthly fee of $21/month on the yearly plan or $35 if you go month-to-month.

Look on the bottom right of the Craigslist homepage, click the "gigs" link and you'll see there is a ton of work to be found there. USA TODAY

5. 99designs by Vista. This is another site I can vouch for. If you are a designer (websites, logos, branding, etc.) 99designs is the place for you. People list design projects or, interestingly, hold a contest where designers submit their ideas based on the listing criteria.

6. Craigslist. Craigslist ? You bet. Look on the bottom right of the homepage and what do you see? A “Gigs” section. There is a ton of work to be found and had here, too.

Happy hunting!

Steve Strauss is an attorney, speaker, and the author of 18 books, including his latest," Your Small Business Boom ." You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.com , get more tips at his site TheSelfEmployed.com , and connect with him on Twitter @SteveStrauss and on Facebook at TheSelfEmployed . The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Finding freelance work online: How they work and where to look

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

