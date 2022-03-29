ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham’s “Miss Nina” was a tireless pioneer

By Mark Kelly Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nina Miglionico was a trailblazer. The daughter of Italian immigrants, she was educated at Birmingham’s Woodlawn High School and Howard College (now Samford University). She earned her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1936 and became one of few women at the time admitted to the...

