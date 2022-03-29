ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Lionel Messi net worth increases after signing a $20m deal with crypto company Socios

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083vfB_0etC3DT700

Crypto company Socios.com just added to the Lionel Messi net worth portfolio by coming to terms with the soccer superstar on a deal that will pay him more than $20 million to be an ambassador for their digital fan token products.

Related: Soccer games today – get best bets and predictions for EPL, LaLiga, and MLS matches

On Tuesday, Reuters first reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star would serve as a new brand ambassador for the company and promote their line of fan tokens. After purchase, the site’s digital tokens allow fans to vote on minor team decisions, with tokens being available for over 130 sports franchises. Some of those organizations include soccer powerhouses Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester City.

Lionel Messi net worth number increases with Socios.com deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1TX0_0etC3DT700
Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

“Fans deserve to be recognized for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love,” Messi said in a press release. “Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more’. I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.”

Messi is just the latest in the round of star athletes that have taken major leaps into the world of cryptocurrency. Last year, NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took an undisclosed equity stake in the crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd to become a brand ambassador.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or8ER_0etC3DT700
Also Read:
10 best soccer players of all time: Is Lionel Messi #1?

In January, NBA superstar and four-time league MVP Lebron James announced a multi-year partnership with Crypto.com. The same company that made a deal to have the arena James plays in for the Los Angeles Lakers be rebranded from the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena in 2021.

Crypto.com also reached a deal with mixed martial arts leader the UFC to have their logo strategically placed on fight gear and on the Octagon during events.

Messi was second on the Forbes 10 highest-paid athletes list after earning over $130 million on and off the field last year.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

48K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Related
MarketRealist

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs $20M Contract With Socios.com

Soccer star Lionel Messi is the first global brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency company Socios.com. Messi's crypto contract with Socios.com is a three-year deal worth over $20 million, according to Reuters. Article continues below advertisement. Who is Lionel Messi?. Argentine-born Messi plays for the Paris Saint-Germain football club and is...
SOCCER
The Independent

Barcelona president confirms two transfers ‘closed’ and rules out Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has ruled out the prospect of a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi, but confirmed that the club have agreed deals that will see two players join the club in the summer.The Barcelona president said that they were “not considering” the potential availability of Messi, who departed the club last summer.The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has struggled for fitness and form since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and was recently booed by home fans frustrated by the French capital club’s early exit from the Champions League.That has led some to suggest that Messi may wish to reunite with...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Jets#Cryptocurrency#Socios Com#Epl#Laliga#Reuters#The Paris Saint Germain#Juventus#Ftx Trading Ltd
Daily Mail

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz steps down after failing to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, insisting the 'dream is over'... as they suffered defeat by Senegal on penalties once AGAIN in play-off qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the Egyptian national team after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Pharaohs were defeated 3-1 on penalties to Senegal in the World Cup play-off qualifier in Dakar on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-0 to Senegal after 120 minutes...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX Sports

Ronaldo to join select group with 5th World Cup appearance

From clapping to smiling to singing, Cristiano Ronaldo took a few moments to celebrate with his Portugal teammates after qualifying for what would be his record-tying fifth World Cup. The highest scorer in men’s international soccer has never won the sport’s biggest prize, but he will get another chance this...
SOCCER
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy