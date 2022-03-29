Lionel Messi net worth increases after signing a $20m deal with crypto company Socios

Crypto company Socios.com just added to the Lionel Messi net worth portfolio by coming to terms with the soccer superstar on a deal that will pay him more than $20 million to be an ambassador for their digital fan token products.

Related: Soccer games today – get best bets and predictions for EPL, LaLiga, and MLS matches

On Tuesday, Reuters first reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star would serve as a new brand ambassador for the company and promote their line of fan tokens. After purchase, the site’s digital tokens allow fans to vote on minor team decisions, with tokens being available for over 130 sports franchises. Some of those organizations include soccer powerhouses Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester City.

Lionel Messi net worth number increases with Socios.com deal

Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

“Fans deserve to be recognized for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love,” Messi said in a press release. “Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more’. I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.”

Messi is just the latest in the round of star athletes that have taken major leaps into the world of cryptocurrency. Last year, NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took an undisclosed equity stake in the crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd to become a brand ambassador.

In January, NBA superstar and four-time league MVP Lebron James announced a multi-year partnership with Crypto.com. The same company that made a deal to have the arena James plays in for the Los Angeles Lakers be rebranded from the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena in 2021.

Crypto.com also reached a deal with mixed martial arts leader the UFC to have their logo strategically placed on fight gear and on the Octagon during events.

Lionel Messi net worth : $600 million

Messi was second on the Forbes 10 highest-paid athletes list after earning over $130 million on and off the field last year.

More must-reads: