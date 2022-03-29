ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, VA

Hero school bus driver saves students from fire

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08adt9_0etC2abv00

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A bus driver is being hailed a hero in Virginia after she managed to get all the kids off her school bus safely before the vehicle burst into flames.

A spokesperson for Surry County Schools told WAVY that the driver, Sondra Artis, noticed a warning light turn on while she was driving her regular route. Artis told the station she had also started to smell something, and the defroster had stopped working, causing her windows to fog.

Artis said when she realized something was wrong, she pulled into a nearby church parking lot and began helping students out of both the front and back doors, WTKR reported.

“I just had to get them off that bus. That’s what I was determined to do because when I saw that smoke and then with the smell,” Artis told WTKR. “I told the kids that, ‘You know, we practice in the beginning of the year, but this is going to be real, so I need you to be calm.’”

Artis has been a bus driver and substitute teacher for the last 18 years, WAVY reported.

Once everyone had gotten off the bus and onto a second bus, they began to pull away. It was only seconds later that the bus burst into flames, WAVY reported. “All I could say is, thank you, Jesus, my babies are okay and I’m OK,” Artis told WAVY.

“Our bus driver, she helped us and she’s a very good bus driver. We all love her. She deserves a reward,” Brandan Diggs, a middle school student who was on the bus, told WTKR.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the bus to catch fire, WAVY reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Surry County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Emily Brewer
blavity.com

Middle School Assistant Principal Dies By Suicide On Southern California Campus

A California middle school assistant principal took his own life in an apparent suicide on the school’s campus on Monday morning. According to a statement released by school officials, Moises Plascencia was found dead in a private staff area of the school. Michael Young, the principal of Kraemer Middle school, stated that none of the school faculty members nor students were present when the incident occurred.
PLACENTIA, CA
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Accident#Surry County Schools#Wavy
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Family Of Kickapoo Student Outraged After His Hair Was Cut At School

A metro Kickapoo family is outraged and the Mid-Del School District is investigating after they claim their kid's hair was cut against his will. Seven-year-old Andreas’ parents said they were flooded with a range of emotions when their son came home from school last week. “Man, I was speechless,...
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy