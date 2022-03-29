ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two men killed Sunday in Hayne Boulevard gun battle identified by Orleans coroner

By Ken Daley
fox8live.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men killed in a four-person gun battle on Hayne Boulevard last Sunday (March 27) have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office....

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 8

NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Nopd
WDSU

JPSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says JPSO is investigating a multiple-victim shooting incident Tuesday evening in Marrero. Deputies were reportedly dispatched to a report of gunshots near Ames Boulevard. As police were en route to the area, they say additional calls were received that advised of...
MARRERO, LA
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

