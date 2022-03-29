Two men killed Sunday in Hayne Boulevard gun battle identified by Orleans coroner

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.

