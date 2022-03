DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — The City of Duluth will make history when it swears in its first female police chief in July. After serving more than 46 years with the Duluth Police Department, including 38 as chief, Police Chief Randy Belcher announced plans to retire this summer. Belcher's tenure includes growing the department from 16 to one that now employs more than 90 people.

DULUTH, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO