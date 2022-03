Everette Taylor is a family man. Except that he's in prison and can't see his family. The slim, 6-foot-1-inch 45-year-old is being held at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Michigan. Over the past 23 years, he's resided in 16 of Michigan's 30 prisons, which house about 33,000 people-disproportionately men of color.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO