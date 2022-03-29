Toast Shares Gain On Macro Tailwinds

With adult-use cannabis set to be legalized by the incoming government in Germany, attention has now turned to the massive regulatory hurdles the nation will face as these new policies are rolled out. One of the primary challenges Germany’s medicinal cannabis rollout tackled in 2017 was demand that greatly overwhelmed supply. We expect that demand for the adult use market will be even greater, meaning that now is the time to begin planning for where that supply will come from.

