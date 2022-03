WESTBY—Tyler Eric Turben, age 21, of Westby, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born on December 27, 2000, at Vernon Memorial Hospital to Eric Turben and Lisa (Anderson) Kabat. Tyler graduated from Westby High School with the class of 2019. He enjoyed fishing, driving around in his 2018 Ford Fusion, and he found great joy with his dog, Luna. He loved his brother, Tanner, and sister, Isabella, and had a special bond with Bella. Following his graduation, he was employed by Call Construction and worked alongside his father building and remodeling Kwik Trip stores.

WESTBY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO