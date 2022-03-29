ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Mobile library Street Books feeds literary passions of Portlanders living outdoors

By Jenn Chávez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Near a street corner in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, street librarian Diana Rempe has set up a cargo bike with a shelf display and a massive wooden box emblazoned with STREET BOOKS. It’s packed with everything from works by Aldous Huxley, to Joy...

