The Wheatland boys track team has some serious talent for the 2022 outdoor season. They have a trio of super athletes in Kade Preuit, Jake Hicks, and Rodee Brow. On Friday at the Newcastle meet, Preuit won the high jump and Hicks took first in the pole vault, Brow took first place in the 200 meter dash in 23.82, and took the tape in the 400 with a time of 52.64. He also placed 2nd in the pole vault and 6th in the long jump.

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO