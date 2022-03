Golf games are undergoing something of a renaissance right now, just not in the way that you might expect. While the tight grip EA and Access Games once held over the digital incarnation of the sport has diminished somewhat, indie developers from around the world are flocking to fill the space. Not with simulations, mind – quite the opposite. Cursed to Golf is a perfect example of this shift. This upcoming golf-like rogue-lite adventure from developer Chuhai Labs and publisher Thunderful is tasking you with utilizing all of the clubs at your disposal to escape a <let me check my notes here> Golf Purgatory.

