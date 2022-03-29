Director of Iowa DNR requests citation for having an expired fishing license

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a temporary measure blocking the setting of public hearings regarding eminent domain for carbon pipeline companies. The Iowa House of Representatives, by a voice vote, accepted the measure requiring the Iowa Utilities Board not to set a public hearing with carbon pipeline companies requesting eminent domain before February 1st, 2023. The action comes after several landowners across the state of Iowa have spoken out against the use of eminent domain for a private company, such as the ones proposing three separate Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects. Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, says the amendment is to provide a more fair and level playing field for landowners.
