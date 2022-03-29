ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Director of Iowa DNR requests citation for having an expired fishing license

By Dan Hendrickson
everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa (WHO) – The head of Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources has been fined for fishing without a license — after she contacted authorities to request a citation. Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa DNR, was...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Fishing Season has Begun! Kinda…

The ponds, lakes, rivers, and trout streams are almost fully liquid again! The water's still a bit cold yet though. It hasn't been a rough or long winter, but when you're jonesing to get out on the water and start catching fish, it feels like years!. Over the last few...
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois fishing licenses set to expire soon

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is here and many anglers are itching to hit the water and start fishing again, but annual fishing licenses are set to expire soon. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Sport Fishing Licenses purchased last year are valid until March 31.
ILLINOIS STATE
NWI.com

DNR investigates large fish kill in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake residents recently noticed a large fish kill in the wake of thawing water. "There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said. Members of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural...
CEDAR LAKE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
INFORUM

DNR conservation officers monitor fish house removal, littering issues as winter fishing activity winds down

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, March 14:. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) continued to monitor ice shelter removal in advance of the upcoming removal date, conducted equipment maintenance and investigated the dumping of deer carcasses on a local wildlife management area.
MINNESOTA STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
ABC 15 News

Drivers concerned Arizona licenses don't expire for decades

It's a law that’s unique to Arizona — drivers don’t have to renew their standard license for several decades. This means you don’t have to renew your license until you’re 65, even if the rules of the road change. When ABC15 asked the Arizona Department...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Fishing License#Iowans
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

House votes to open Iowa PBS archives to public use requests

DES MOINES — The Iowa House has passed a bill that would open many of the videos, tapes and other materials in the Iowa PBS archives for public use. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids said the bill was sparked by a contract dispute between Iowa PBS management and former Iowa State wrestling coach Jim Gibbons over footage of a 1986 match.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
earnthenecklace.com

Metinka Slater Leaving KCCI: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
IOWA STATE
KFYR-TV

Time for new licenses with ND Game and Fish

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota anglers and trappers have to get new licenses by April 1. Small game, fishing, and furbearer licenses are good through March 31, 2023. You can download or print a copy to keep on yourself in case you are out in areas that don’t have a good connection.
MINOT, ND
WYFF4.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Georgia fishing boat collision, DNR says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — One person was killed and three others injured in a boat crash during a fishing tournament over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR says the crash happened Saturday on the Flint River in Georgia. Officials say a 2022 Xpress center console...
GEORGIA STATE
Chariton Leader

Iowa House votes to delay pipeline eminent domain requests until 2023

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a temporary measure blocking the setting of public hearings regarding eminent domain for carbon pipeline companies. The Iowa House of Representatives, by a voice vote, accepted the measure requiring the Iowa Utilities Board not to set a public hearing with carbon pipeline companies requesting eminent domain before February 1st, 2023. The action comes after several landowners across the state of Iowa have spoken out against the use of eminent domain for a private company, such as the ones proposing three separate Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects. Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, says the amendment is to provide a more fair and level playing field for landowners.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Fish Fries Across the Cedar Valley & NE Iowa [List]

Easter is Sunday, April 17th, and Lenten season is in full swing. Whether you are Catholic or just love a good ol' fish fry, here are some places you can meet your family and friends and enjoy some tasty fish!. Several area organizations and churches are holding their annual fish...
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy