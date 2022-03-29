Xavier v. St Bonaventure: preview, matchups, keys to the game

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Shaheen Holloway, who just coached the Saint Peter's Peacocks to the Elite Eight, will be introduced as Seton Hall's new head men's basketball coach on Thursday.Holloway attended Seton Hall and was the starting point guard when the Pirates advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2000. He was also an assistant at Seton Hall for nine seasons under head coach Kevin Willard, who left for the University of Maryland."Thank you Peacock Nation for all your love and support. Words can not explain the appreciation and love I have for you all," Holloway tweeted.CBS News New York will carry Holloway's introductory press conference live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.Tomorrow, Jersey City will hold a parade in celebration of the historic NCAA Tournament run by Saint Peter's. Watch live parade coverage on CBS News New York starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.

