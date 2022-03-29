ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland state Sen. Will Smith mistaken for actor after Oscars slap: ‘You gotta laugh’

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tk1qo_0etBz07N00

( The Hill ) — After Sunday night’s fiasco at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Maryland state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. woke up on Monday to a ringing phone because people had confused him for the famous actor.

William Smith Jr. told The Washington Post his Twitter following grew to more than 100 people in a matter of hours and he “got a few messages saying ‘you messed up.'”

“Actually it was a little more colorful than that,” he told The Post. “You gotta laugh. I needed some levity.”

“King Richard” and Oscar-winning actor Will Smith made headlines after he slapped Rock during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., for joking about his wife’s hair and the 1990s film G.I Jane, telling the comedian after he struck him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—- mouth.”

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Smith apologized for the incident on Monday , but the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said they were investigating Smith’s behavior.

In Maryland, Sen. William Smith was halfway across the country when the slap happened, but that didn’t stop the confusion from mounting.

According to a tweet f rom William Smith’s colleague in the state House, users launched a variety of verbal accusations: “u did Chris Rock dirty,” and “bro why’d you slap Chris Rock.”

William Smith has represented District 20 in Maryland’s state senate since 2016, and he previously served in the House of Delegates and as a director at the Department of Homeland Security, to which he was appointed in 2010.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

WFLA
WFLA

51K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Following Oscars slap, Will Smith dances at after-party

Actor and musician Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Sunday night after striking comedian Chris Rock who poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head as a result of alopecia. Seemingly unaffected by the intense exchange, Will Smith told the Hollywood Reporter,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Emergency meeting called as Academy look into Will Smith ‘consequences’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced it is opening an investigation into Will Smith’s conduct during last night’s (27 March) Oscars ceremony. Smith hit presenter Chris Rock on stage during the event, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony, walked on stage and struck...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#The Washington Post#The Post#House#Senate
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

If it takes Will Smith’s slap to make people watch the Oscars, is it doomed?

Without question, Sunday night’s Oscars were the ugliest in history. By physically assaulting a performer onstage, Will Smith managed to cause irreparable damage to the ceremony. And the outright failure of the show’s producers and guests to chastise Smith, or even fully acknowledge his attack, has thrown the entire Academy into disrepute. However, if you squint hard enough and look at it from just the right angle, it might have been just the thing that the Oscars needed.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Syndicated columnist Marc Dion: The junkie's and the driver's lament: You gotta have somethin'

Where I live, it's impossible to get heroin that isn't laced with fentanyl. In fact, most of what is sold as heroin is fentanyl. If you use it as directed, fentanyl kills you. So does regular heroin, but it takes longer, which is a great benefit for the person who wants to get high as many times as possible between now and when he gets buried in the part of the cemetery that doesn't have gravestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
WFLA

WFLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy