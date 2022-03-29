Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘a season for healing’ following viral Oscars slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday called for “a season for healing” amid the firestorm surrounding her husband’s viral slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith posted Tuesday, two days after hubby Will Smith stunned Rock — and millions of viewers — by smacking the comedian for making a joke about his wife’s baldness.

Pinkett Smith, 50, has been relatively mum since the incident, save for a photo and a video to the music of Chopin on Instagram Monday showing her in an emerald Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Rock joked that the “Red Table Talk” host, whose head is clean-shaven, could star in a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” the hit 1997 film starring a bald-headed Demi Moore.

The comments angered Smith, whose wife suffers from alopecia, a disorder that causes sporadic hair loss and prompted her to shave her head last summer.

Smith appeared to initially laugh at the joke, but he then walked up to Rock and unleashed the now-famous slap.

“Will Smith just slapped the s–t out of me,” a stunned Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith then began screaming at Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—-ing mouth,” the “Men in Black” star yelled.

Smith issued a public apology to Rock on Monday, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong” — even as the awards show organizers announce “a formal review.”