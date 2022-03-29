ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Making Shakespeare accessible: A modern take on ‘Macbeth’ comes to Redhouse Arts Center in April

By Riley Utley
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shakespeare is known to be tough to understand, sometimes it feels like a completely different language. But, in Redhouse’s new production of “Macbeth,” the creative team hopes to change that by modernizing it a bit, abridging the plot and connecting it to themes that audiences can relate to...

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

