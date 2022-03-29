ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saints’ Taysom Hill QB experiment is over

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
Taysom Hill’s quarterbacking days in New Orleans appear to be over.

The 31-year-old pro is going to focus on playing tight end going forward, Saints coach Dennis Allen said at the NFL owners’ meetings in Florida, according to New Orleans Football’s Nick Underhill.

Hill, who has been part of the Saints since 2017, has been utilized in different positions throughout his time in New Orleans, ranging from quarterback to receiver, and even special teams. He was used in a utility role in 2021 in what was coach Sean Payton’s final year with the team and he played under center later in the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvAKu_0etByiZL00
Quarterback Taysom Hill during a Saints-Falcons game in January 2022.

To close out the year, Hill signed a four-year, $40 million extension with the Saints, who named Allen as Payton’s replacement in February.

With Hill apparently locked in at tight end, the Saints appear to be going all-in on last year’s starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, who is coming off an ACL injury he sustained in October.

Winston recently agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal with the team. The team also added veteran Andy Dalton Tuesday on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2YNH_0etByiZL00
Hill carries the ball during a December 2021 game between the Saints and Buccaneers.

New Orleans had previously been in the mix for Deshaun Watson’s services before the Browns traded for the controversial Texans quarterback earlier this month.

In 12 games last season, Hill completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 978 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

New York Post

New York Post

