Saudi Arabia unveils plans for first-ever futuristic ski resort

By Ariel Zilber
 1 day ago

Saudi Araba has unveiled plans for its first-ever all-year-round ski resort — a futuristic, luxury super-project ensconced in the mountains of the desert kingdom which will be 33 times the size of New York City.

TROJENA, which will boast its own village, wellness resorts, “interactive nature reserve,” will be part of a $500 billion city-state called NEOM.

NEOM, which is a combination of the Greek word for new, “neo,” and the Arabic word “mustaqbal,” or “future,” will be spread out across 10,000 square miles of the Saudi province of Tabuk in the northwestern part of the country.

The project includes the construction of a massive man-made freshwater lake and a “vertical village within the mountain” known as the Vault, according to Middle East Eye .

NEOM is situated in one of the most mountainous regions in the country. Peaks in the region reach some 8,530 feet above sea level.

The Saudi government is also planning to build luxury mansions with views of the ski slopes.
Peaks in the region reach some 8,530 feet above sea level.
The Saudi government expects the project to generate 10,000 jobs and $800 million. The project is expected to draw around 700,000 visitors and 7,000 permanent residents by 2030.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

There are also plans to built “Slope Residences” — luxury mansions that will overlook the artificial lake and its surroundings.

The project is expected to draw around 700,000 visitors and 7,000 permanent residents by 2030. It is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The Saudi government expects the project to generate 10,000 jobs and $800 million.

This is TROJENA – a new world of possibilities, with one-of-a-kind experiences, stunning natural beauty, architectural excellence and premium lakeside living – in The Mountains of NEOM. #TROJENA #NEOM pic.twitter.com/hgf1iijZmA

— NEOM (@NEOM) March 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The NEOM website said the man-made village will include “bespoke experiences where reality and imagination are combined.”

“TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement .

“[It] will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity.”

The Saudi royal has tried to project an image of a modernizing kingdom despite the government’s repressive human rights record .

