Giants looking for right tackle in NFL Draft 2022 to fill ‘important’ void

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 1 day ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brian Daboll considered it “a fair question.”

Given that most of his experience and expertise as an NFL coach has been working on the offensive side of the ball — most often with quarterbacks — will he be more inclined to push for offensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft in his first try at this as a head coach?

He did not say no.

“I’m trying my best,” Daboll said Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “I’m new to this, I’m two months on the job, I certainly don’t have the answers. I started five years in my career coaching defensive football and I’ve coached offense. It’s always cool to look at a defensive player and evaluate him as, ‘OK, if we play against this guy that gets drafted we’re going to go at his ass.’ Or, ‘This guy is pretty tough, this guy is a good player.’ So that’s been a cool thing, I’ve really enjoyed that.

“In terms of would I rather draft an offensive guy or a defensive guy, I’d rather draft the best player, wherever that fits. We have a lot of needs. We’re gonna pick the best guy we can pick.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZNZQ_0etBygnt00
Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday.

The Giants own the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks and it will be a stunner if one of them is not used to secure a right tackle. Asked about that specific position, Daboll said “I’d say we’ll be looking to add … that’s an important spot.”

The signings in free agency of guard Mike Glowinski and center Jon Feliciano bring in two players earmarked as starters. Depth on the interior of the line was also addressed. The signing of Matt Gono is more about finding someone who can serve as a swing backup tackle. Adding a starter to play on the other side of the line from left tackle Andrew Thomas is essential. This is why so much attention has been paid linking Evan Neal (Alabama), Ickey Ekwonu (North Carolina State) and Charles Cross (Mississippi State) to the Giants. If Neal or Ekwonu is on the board for the Giants, these are slam-dunk selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ag4n_0etBygnt00
Charles Cross, Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu

The Giants are also on the lookout for pass rushers, but they must find a right tackle in the first round.

Daboll and his staff have communicated with general manager Joe Schoen and his front office personnel as to the specific traits the coaches want to stress on the roster. This includes Mike Kafka, the new offensive coordinator, and Wink Martindale, the new defensive coordinator. Daboll, though, does not sound hung up on making sure his vision of what he wants must be heeded with every player the Giants take in the draft.

“I’d say I’m pretty flexible,” Daboll said. “There’s all shapes, sizes, speeds, quicknesses of players. Our job is to bring some good ones in here. Obviously we have five picks in the top 81, you’d love to hit on all those it doesn’t always happen though.

“Make sure they fit, not just athletically and skillset but also the right mindset.”

Comments / 0

