ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Police to take no further action over ‘inconclusive’ death of white-tailed eagle

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3214my_0etByaVX00

No further action will be taken over the death of a white-tailed eagle reintroduced into southern England , police have said.

Dorset Police launched an investigation earlier this year into the death of the bird of prey, one of 25 eagles that have been released on the Isle of Wight as part of a reintroduction scheme, after its body was recovered in the county.

But examinations and tests on the bird were deemed to be “inconclusive”. While high levels of rat poison brodifacoum were detected, it was not possible to establish if it was a deliberate act of poisoning the bird, police said.

The RSPB said it was “completely baffled” by the decision to end the white-tailed eagle investigation prematurely, warning the poison was clearly being used incompetently or with intent to kill raptors, and was an illegal act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvB5W_0etByaVX00

The wildlife charity also said a land search of the estate where the bird was found for evidence of poison baits or misuse had been “recently and unexpectedly called off”.

In a statement, Dorset Police said an investigation was carried out with the RSPB, government agency Natural England , the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the charity behind the reintroduction, the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation.

“A detailed examination and tests have been carried out on the bird, which were inconclusive, and it has therefore not been possible to confirm that any criminal offence has been committed.

“While high levels of brodifacoum were detected, it has not been possible to establish whether this was as a result of a deliberate act or due to secondary rodenticide poisoning.

“As a result, no further police action will be taken in relation to this report.”

The white-tailed eagle found dead in Dorset was one of two released birds whose remains were recovered in the south of England in recent months.

Some 25 of the birds of prey, nicknamed “flying barn doors” because of their 8ft (2.4m) wingspan, have been released in the region since 2019, to bring back a long-lost species to the skies of southern England.

White-tailed eagles were widespread across southern Britain until the 18th century, when persecution led to them being wiped out. They have also been reintroduced in Scotland.

We are completely baffled by the decision taken by Dorset Police to end the white-tailed eagle investigation so prematurely

Katie Jo Luxton, RSPB conservation director

Despite being protected by law, birds of prey can be the target of illegal persecution because of perceived threats to the gamebird industry or farming, conservationists warn.

But the eagles can bring economic benefits through ecotourism, according to a report from the RSPB. This found that white-tailed eagles inspired tourism worth between £4.9 million and £8 million every year on the Isle of Mull, on Scotland’s west coast.

Responding to the statement from Dorset Police, Katie Jo Luxton, RSPB conservation director, said: “We are completely baffled by the decision taken by Dorset Police to end the white-tailed eagle investigation so prematurely.

“Brodifacoum – the rodent poison that killed the eagle – is highly toxic and it is clear that it was being used either incompetently or with intent to kill raptors. Either way, this is an illegal act.

“A thorough land search had been planned on the estate in question, to look for evidence such as poison baits or misuse, but that was recently and unexpectedly called off.

“The investigation has not been closed by the Health and Safety Executive but that has now been made defunct by the police communication.

“We seek assurance from Dorset Police that their wildlife crime remit is still operational and that other significant ongoing raptor persecution investigations are fully investigated ‘without fear or favour’ as per Police Oath.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
BBC

Pleas to save New Forest ground-nesting birds

Habitats of endangered ground-nesting birds are being increasingly threatened by recreation in the New Forest, conservationists have warned. Prof Russell Wynn of Wild New Forest said populations of both curlew and lapwing have more than halved in the last two decades. Signposts have been put in place to warn visitors...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Tailed Eagle#Dorset Police#Birds#Rspb#The Wildlife Charity#Natural England
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

1.7 million foxes, 300 million native animals killed every year: now we know the damage foxes wreak

Foxes kill about 300 million native mammals, birds and reptiles each year, and can be found across 80% of mainland Australia, our devastating new research published today reveals. This research, the first to quantify the national impact of foxes on Australian wildlife, also compares the results to similar studies on cats. And we found foxes and cats collectively kill 2.6 billion mammals, birds and reptiles every year. This enormous death toll is one of the key reasons Australia’s biodiversity is suffering major declines. Cats and foxes, for example, have played a big role in most of Australia’s 34 mammal extinctions, including...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Highly endangered species of deer born at Chester Zoo

A highly endangered species of deer has been pictured for the first time after it was born at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, in December 2021.The Philippine spotted deer has been named Lyra after a constellation of stars, following a theme that is shared with her parents Nova and Cosmos.The species has become extinct on several islands in the Philippines as a result of hunting and deforestation, Chester Zoo said.It is estimated that as few as 700 of the species remain in the wild, according to The International Union for the Conservation of Nature.🦌 SUPER RARE DEER BORN! 🦌We’re celebrating the birth...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Greenland shark spotted stranded on Newlyn Harbour beach

A rare type of shark which has not been seen in British waters for nine years has been spotted on a Cornish beach. The shark was found dead on the beach in Newlyn Harbour, near Penzance. A spokesperson from Cornwall Wildlife Trust said it was likely to be of the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rare Greenland shark was 100-year-old juvenile, post-mortem suggests

A rare species of shark stranded in Cornwall was a 3.96m (13ft) long juvenile that could have been more than 100 years old, a post-mortem examination has revealed. The Greenland shark is believed to be the longest living vertebrate, with some living up to 500 years. The animal is just...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Pictish Symbols Discovered in Scotland Are The 'Find of a Lifetime'

Archaeologists in Scotland shed "genuine tears" upon discovering a stone covered with geometric carvings that the Picts, the Indigenous people of the region, designed about 1,500 years ago. The team unexpectedly found the 5.5-foot-long (1.7 meters) carved stone while doing a geophysical survey in Aberlemno, a village with Pictish roots.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Hermit of Treig – splendid isolation in the wilds of Scotland

There is no road to Loch Treig. No mains electricity, no water supply. It’s a 27-mile walk just to post a letter. But it is here that Ken Smith has made his home, in a wooden cabin on the fringes of the water. Now in his 70s, Smith has been eking out an existence for 40 years in this location, fly-fishing, cultivating a small plot of land, grubbing up pignuts from the earth and even brewing his own wine from birch sap (he has amassed about 80 gallons of the stuff, which, he says, will ensure that his funeral goes off with a bang).
U.K.
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

London Zoo's escaped bird of prey spotted at medical charity

March 24 (UPI) -- A bird of prey that escaped from the London Zoo during a training session was spotted Thursday on a medical charity's front lawn. The crested caracara, a variety of falcon native to the United States, Central America and South America, escaped from the London Zoo on March 15, officials said.
ANIMALS
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Joseph Derbisz: University of Birmingham student who went missing after night out is found dead

The body of a third-year student from the University of Birmingham, Joseph Derbisz, was found by police on Monday more than 24 hours after he went missing following a night out.Derbisz was last seen at the University of Birmingham’s Fab ‘n’ Fresh club at around 3.30am on Sunday morning. Late on Monday the university issued a statement confirming a body had been found by West Midlands Police.“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends...
U.K.
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer charged with grievous bodily harm after man suffers life-changing injuries

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man suffered life-changing injuries.The 25-year-old victim was Tasered and fell over a wall from a height during an incident in Haringey, north London, in May 2020.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had investigated the circumstances where Jordan Walker-Brown was injured and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).Prosecutors have now authorised a charge of grievous bodily harm and the officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.Following the incident, Mr Walker-Brown was left paralysed from the waist down.The IOPC said he could not be named for legal reasons, but Scotland Yard said he was a constable attached to the Territorial Support Group.Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers. “I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.“This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it’s important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy