Meet your candidate: Louvonne Arbuckle

I am Louvonne Arbuckle and I would like to ask for your support for my efforts to be re-elected to the position of Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk.

I am a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County. I attended public schools, graduating from Greenbrier West High School in 1980. I continued my education at Greenbrier Community College and obtained an associate degree in secretarial studies.

I began my career as a public servant as a secretary and then deputy clerk in the circuit clerk’s office. I worked in this capacity for 15 years. During this time I acquired the necessary knowledge and skills required to be clerk and was elected in 2004 to the office. I am currently serving my third term. I possess an extensive knowledge of all aspects of the office, which is vital to the court functions of Greenbrier County. I have successfully worked with the WV Supreme Court employees, Circuit and Family Court Judges, Magistrate Court, Attorneys, Greenbrier County DHHR and all the offices within the courthouse and their staff during my tenure as circuit clerk. I also train and supervise the current clerk’s staff. I am fiscally responsible for working within the budget allocated for my office by the county commission and have successfully done so as circuit clerk. I am a member of the West Virginia Association of Circuit Clerks.

On a more personal note, I was married to Douglas Arbuckle for 29 years before his passing in 2021. We have a daughter, Kerri Grace, who graduated from Glenville State College in May of 2021.

I am an active member of the Meadow Grove Baptist Church where I play the piano and organ. I am currently serving on the Vacation Bible School committee, am the assistant church clerk and treasurer of the Meadow Grove American Baptist Women’s group.

I have proven to be an effective, honest and responsible Clerk for Greenbrier County Circuit and Family courts. Through my experience, I know that confidentiality is crucial. I am committed to maintaining the integrity of the office. I appreciate your past and continued support. I would be honored, proud and blessed to be re-elected as Circuit Clerk for this beautiful county that I call home. Your vote for me, Louvonne Arbuckle, will be a vote for experience, knowledge, dedication and integrity. I humbly ask for your continued support and vote.

The post Meet your candidate: Louvonne Arbuckle appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .