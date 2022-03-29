ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Staircase’ First Trailer: Colin Firth Warns to Never Go Against the Family in True Crime Saga

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Family is all we have in this world, as real-life convicted murderer Michael Peterson ( Colin Firth ) warns in a new limited series.

The first trailer for HBO Max’s “ The Staircase,” which premieres Thursday, May 5, revealed the lengths to which Michael went to avoid investigation for the murder of his wife, Kathleen Peterson ( Toni Collette ).

Based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true crime docuseries of the same name that spanned from 2004 to 2018, limited series “ The Staircase ” is created by Antonio Campos and follows the events of December 9, 2001 in the Petersons’ Durham, North Carolina home. Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their mansion. Her husband, Marine Corps veteran Michael, was a novelist, newspaper columnist, and mayoral candidate when he was convicted of Kathleen’s murder in 2003.

Prosecutors argued Michael bludgeoned his wife to death; he claimed she fell after consuming alcohol and Valium. However, an autopsy concluded Kathleen died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object. Michael spent years in prison before his conviction was overturned. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the killing with a manslaughter charge and walked free with time served.

The eight episode Max Original limited series debuts on May 5 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode each week through June 9.

Rosemarie DeWitt stars as Kathleen’s sister, Candace Zamperini; this will be the second time DeWitt and Collette play siblings, following “The United States of Tara.” Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan, and Patrick Schwarzenegger portray the Petersons’ children, and Michael Stuhlbarg and Parker Posey star as attorneys.

Juliette Binoche, Olivia DeJonge, Tim Guinee, Vincent Vermignon, and Odessa Young also star.

The original documentary won a Peabody Award in 2005, with later episodic installments updated throughout revelations in the Peterson case. The full docuseries is available to stream on Netflix.

“The Staircase” is co-produced by Annapurna Television. Written and executive produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. Campos directed six episodes and Leigh Janiak directed two episodes.

Check out the chilling first teaser trailer for the series below.

“The Staircase” premieres Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
IndieWire
IndieWire

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2022 Review: An Embarrassing Low-Point, Not Only for What We’ll Remember

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Academy Awards will always be remembered as “The Oscars When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock.” As soon as the frightening assault occurred, its impact and infamy were inescapable. Something this ugly has never happened at the Oscars (not in my memory, at least), but any kind of unscripted curveball has a way of defining these telecasts. Last year’s ceremony was expected to be “The Pandemic Oscars” before it became “The Oscars When Chadwick Boseman Lost,” and the 2018 Academy Awards saw a “La La Land”-slide turn into “Moonlight, Actually” in its...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: What Viewers Didn’t See During the Pre-Show Crafts Awards Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. As TV coverage remained locked on red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars Sunday afternoon, inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony was already underway. At 4 p.m. P.T., Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin hosted what the Academy is calling “golden hour,” a 60-minute segment of the show that won’t air live. During that time, winners of eight categories gave acceptance speeches. That made “Dune” an early leader in overall awards for the night, with wins for Production Design, Editing, Original Score, and Sound. The winners from the eight categories — which also include Documentary...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Will Smith Breaks Silence on Oscar Slap, Apologizes to Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has finally spoken out about “The Slap.” At 7:17 p.m. ET Monday night, he posted a statement on Instagram, which included an apology to Chris Rock, something which he neglected to do during his lengthy Best Actor acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Tim Guinee
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Hbo Max#Attorneys#Marine Corps#Valium
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Black-and-White Short ‘Bleat’ — Watch Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Emma Stone has proven to be director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Favourite” star. The Oscar winner teams up again with “The Favourite” auteur Lanthimos for the black-and-white short film “Bleat.” The film is the second work to be commissioned as part of the Greek National Opera and nonprofit NEON program “The Artist on the Composer.” French actor Damien Bonnard also stars. “Bleat” will have its world premiere May 6, accompanied by live music ensembles May 6–8 in Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. Thodoros Mihopoulos serves as cinematographer of the...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Inside the Oscars Ceremony, Will Smith Drama Eclipsed Others That Never Made It on Camera

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, many industry insiders attending the ceremony missed the action. They were at the bar. Everyone from Adam McKay to Apple and Focus executives were wandering the spiral floors of the Dolby Theatre, taking a break from the overlong show to schmooze, when Rock stepped out to introduce the documentary category; in the commercial break that followed, I found myself accosted by attendees begging for a recap when they missed the big moment. The big moment, of course, should have been Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson accepting his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy