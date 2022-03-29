ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Hogan announces billions in new supplemental budget

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGSmW_0etBxaXk00

Governor Hogan has announced billions in a supplemental budget which includes support for police and public safety, an expanded cyber readiness and workforce initiative, and critical infrastructure and public health investments.

The $2.8 billion budget was submitted to the General Assembly on Tuesday and also funds top priorities for county leaders and local governments.

“In addition to delivering historic tax relief, we are making critical investments in Marylanders’ top priorities, from supporting our police and first responders and advancing priority infrastructure projects to expanding our cybersecurity capabilities,” said Governor Hogan. “We will also fulfill our mission to strengthen the state’s Rainy Day Fund to record levels and leave our state in a stronger fiscal position than we found it.”

The funding includes an additional $100 million to modernize, strengthen and expand the cyber infrastructure and threat response activities. It also adds $1.2 million to launch the Maryland Cyber Range for Elevating Workforce and Education which will expand cybersecurity education and preparation for potential threats.

$550,000 will be funded to provide universal and equitable access to Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science in every Maryland high school.

In terms of police, public safety and victim services, here is how it will be allocated:

  • $20 million for four public safety projects in Baltimore City, including improvements to the Northeastern Police District Station and the Northwestern Police District Station, as well as new fire houses for Engine 14/Medic 21 and Engine 27/Truck 26.
  • $10 million for Baltimore County to create a headquarters and training facilities for its police and fire departments.
  • $4.35 million to continue the Jessup Region Electrical Infrastructure Upgrade Project.
  • $3.75 million to the City of Frederick for the construction of a new headquarters for the police department.
  • $1.85 million to continue the construction of the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center—Education Expansion project.
  • $1.35 million for the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department in Worcester County to renovate the South Street Station.
  • $1 million for the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County for the construction of a residential facility to provide shelter for youth affected by sexual exploitation.
  • $500,000 to the Conduit Road Fire Board and Glen Echo Fire Department for the construction of a new fire department.
  • $250,000 to provide an operating grant to the Signal 13 Foundation, which provides assistance for Baltimore City Police and first responders in need.
  • $200,000 to provide support for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation through Harriett’s House.

Here is how critical public health investments will be allocated:

  • $24 million in funding to local governments to support substance use programs as the result of the state’s opioid settlements.
  • $20 million to support steady-state COVID-19 operations.
  • $5 million for the 9-8-8 Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline.
  • $4.1 million for Sheppard Pratt Hospital to expand a patient care coordination center and referral system for behavioral health patient placement.
  • $2.5 million for Sinai Hospital emergency room renovations.
  • $3.9 million for statewide overdose prevention strategies, including funding to provide an opioid overdose renewal drug free of charge for certain individuals.
  • $2 million for the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, which provides round the clock care for mental health and addiction issues.

Here is how infrastructure and economic development properties will be allocated:

  • $947 million in state infrastructure funding and $165 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for clean and drinking water projects.
  • $20 million to fund affordable housing programs in Prince George’s County.
  • $10 million for White Flint infrastructure and economic development in Montgomery County.
  • $4 million for capital improvements to various public markets in Baltimore City.
  • $8.8 million for the construction of resilience and revitalization projects at the Annapolis City Dock, bringing the total investment to $10 million.
  • $2.5 million to the Maryland Deaf Community Center to build a new deaf and hard of hearing community in Frederick County.
  • $750,000 to the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society for the construction of a new Agricultural Education Building.

Here is how K-12 and need-based scholarships will be allocated:

  • $894 million in federal funds for K-12 education, and an additional $220 million to support school nutrition programs.
  • $22 million for additional need-based scholarships for the University System of Maryland, Morgan State University, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Here is how veteran affair initiatives will be allocated:

  • $1.6 million for improvements and upgrades at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
  • $942,556 for additional cemetery maintenance and equipment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Rainy Day Fund#The General Assembly#Marylanders#Advanced Placement#Ap#Computer Science
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Baltimore

Residents React After Hogan Announces $45 Million To Battle Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. “Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. “Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the launch of a multi-pronged, first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. Spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the state will work with partners to recruit and market these roles to job seekers … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Channel 3000

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy